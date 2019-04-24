Shacoreya Leonard, 16, of Jacksonville died April 20, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Georgetown cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Corey B. Leonard Sr. and Joy Yeates Leonard; sister, Jania Leonard of Jacksonville; brother, Corey B. Leonard Jr. of Union City, Georgia; and grandparents, Joyce Yeates and James Yeates, both of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019