Swansboro - Shane Edward Clanton, 50, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
He was born January 15, 1969, in Onslow County.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Shane loved to work with his hands and had the ability to fix anything he set his mind too. He loved to spend time with his baby girl. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, baseball and music. He was hardworking and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by daughter, Jamie Clanton of Jacksonville; mother, Jeanette Clanton of Swansboro; sisters, Rose Marie Sterne and Becky Anne Smith, both of Jacksonville; and brother, Robert "Bobby" Clanton of HI.
