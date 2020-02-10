MARSHALLBERG - Shane Taylor, 23, of Marshallberg died Feb. 8, 2020, in Otway.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
Survivors include mother, Tammy Sanders of Marshallberg; father, Charles "Chobby" Taylor of Sea Level; and brother, Gregory Taylor of Atlantic.
Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020