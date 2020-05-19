Shannon Huie

Obituary
Mr. Shannon Love Huie, 46, of Sneads Ferry, NC died May 17, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.
Mr. Huie is the son of Paul Huie Jr. and Sandy Jones Penny. He was the bonus son of Glenn Pierce, Lee Penny and Terri Huie. Mr. Huie is survived by daughters, Ayla Huie and Shaunna Huie. Brothers, Christopher Huie, Jason Huie and Greg Posey. Sister, Angel Thompson. He was the husband of Andrea Brunick and a great father figure to her five children.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at New River Church, 333 Wagon Ford Rd. Beulaville, NC.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 19 to May 20, 2020
