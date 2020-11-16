1/1
Shannon Sanders
William "Shannon" Sanders, 47, of Sneads Ferry died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sneads Ferry Marina in Sneads Ferry with Preacher Jamie Silance and Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Everett Family Cemetery with Pastor Crandall Fountain officiating.
Shannon is survived by his wife, Kari Sanders of the home; two sons, Cayden Sanders of the home and Devon Cline of Cullowhee, NC; his parents, Randy and Lynn Sanders of Sneads Ferry; brother, Justin Sanders and his wife, Nora and niece Bristol and nephew Lane; and sister, Holly Sanders of Sneads Ferry. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Shannon never met a stranger and had many friends whom he loved. Shannon enjoyed boat rides, good country music, and golf cart rides around the landing. Shannon loved being on the water and shrimping. He was loved and will be missed by many. Sneads Ferry will miss our unofficial Mayor.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
