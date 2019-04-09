RICHLANDS - Sharilyn Brinson Whaley, 64, of Richlands died April 4, 2019, at home.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Richlands Holiness Church.
Survivors include daughter, Melissa Eichelberger of Clayton; stepson, Shelby Baron; stepdaughter, Marie Long of Richlands; sisters, Jean Asher of Ozark, Missouri, Cathy Jordan of Meridian, Mississippi, Margie James of Jacksonville, Marilyn Eubanks; and brother, Frank Brinson of Richlands.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019