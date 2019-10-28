Swansboro - Sharon Louis Bryant, 69, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 13, 1950, in Raleigh, NC; daughter of the late Percy Coleman and Helen Louis Quillen Bryant.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sharon was a supervisor at Holly Ridge Foods until her retirement. She loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by daughters, Patricia J. Mansfield of Swansboro and Elizabeth C. Thomas of Sanford; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles L. Bryant of Sanford.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Barber.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019