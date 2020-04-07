Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Carter. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary



Sharon was born in Mecklenburg County, NC on July 3, 1956. She was blessed to be adopted by Lester and Dorothy Lane, who predeceased her.

Sharon graduated from Jacksonville Senior High School in 1974. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina University in 1978. After teaching in the classroom for many years, Sharon obtained her Masters of Arts Degree in Education in 1988 from East Carolina University. Sharon finished out her career (all at Clyde Erwin Elementary School) teaching physical education.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. During her childhood Sharon would be actively involved in the MYF, hand bell choir and establish many lifelong friendships.

During her junior year of high school she would meet the love of her life Michael S. Carter through her friend Layne "Donny" Rich. In 1978 she and Michael married.

She is survived by her husband, Michael S. Carter; daughter, Jennifer Houston (Jason); and son, Richard Carter. Three grandsons that were the light of her life: Dylan Maxwell Carter, Andrew Jackson Houston and Curran Lucas Carter. Brother, Marks Lane; and sister, Sarah Poole. Sister in law Beth Carter, brother in law and sister in law Bill and Nancy Love, brother in law and sister in law Michael and Jan Liquori. Nieces and nephews, Greg Poole VI, Sarah Lane Poole, Braxton Poole, Katherine Carter Fiddelaar (Stefan), Rachel Carter, Carter Love (Sarah), Sara Liquori and Matthew Liquori. Her beach girls and best friends, Susan Mezias and Connie "May" Johnson and her Jamaican bestie Patti Clark.

At a point in the near future, the family will hold a Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations towards her grandsons education can be sent to 304 Brookview Drive Jacksonville, NC 28540 or memorial gifts may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington NC 28401, Trinity United Methodist Church, Onslow County Schools SAT Program or a .



