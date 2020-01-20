HUBERT, NC - Sharon Capps Gallion, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Gallion; and her father, Clenny Capps.
She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Padgett Capps; one brother, Stephen Capps (Virginia); one sister, Michelle Ennis (Steven). She is survived by her two children, Monica Henderson Bucek (Geoff) and Toby Monroe Henderson (Tara); seven grandchildren, Garrett Lee, Ashley Mast, Justin Henderson,Morgan Bucek, Rowen Bucek,Josh Phillips and A.J. Phillips; and four great-grandchildren, Lily Phillips, Elaina Lee, Grayson Lee and Dawson Lee.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, in Jacksonville. Burial immediately following at Seaside Memorial Park, in Swansboro.
Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020