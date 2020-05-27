Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon M. Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glory In The Flower

What though the radiance which was once so bright

Be now for ever taken from my sight,

Though nothing can bring back the hour

Of splendor in the grass, of glory in the flower;

We will grieve not, rather find

Strength in what remains behind;

by William Wordsworth



Sharon Michele Reynolds-Kelly released the bonds of this life May 27, 2020, at the age of 63. She blossomed as the middle child born on December 13, 1956, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph A. Reynolds and Marlene J. Bricker-Reynolds. As a precocious child she dipped her fingers into everything. She dearly loved swimming and visits to Conneaut Lake. During High school she was a member of the Bellevue Drum and Baton Corps for two years. She graduated from Oliver High School in 1974. Her marriage of 43 years to Michael L. Kelly began on March 21, 1977, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Together they raised two children, Rebecca and Daniel. Her overriding passion was her family. She happily provided a warm and loving home for everyone who entered the front door. She deeply loved her children, her grandchildren, parents, brothers, nieces and nephews. As a devout Christian, Sharon followed in the Lord's footprints and loved the Lord with her whole heart. Her tremendous capacity to love, her strength, and her strong faith in the Lord enabled her to face death with grace, dignity and courage. She was employed as an Accounting Specialist by Marine Federal Credit Union for 19 years prior to her illness. Hobbies included the beach, traveling, genealogy, needle point, and caring for hummingbirds. Her mother preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, her daughter, Rebecca M. Moran, her son-in-law Abel and five grandchildren, Vanessa, Abel Jr., Bianca, Seth and Ava of Greensboro, NC along with her son, Daniel B., daughter-in-law Sarah, and Sarah's son Aiden of Cape Carteret, NC. She is also survived by her father, Joseph A. Reynolds along with two brothers, Bruce A. Reynolds and Joey Reynolds, and their families of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Richlands, NC with Pastor Abel Moran officiating. Her remains will be interred Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.

