Sharon Lynn McCausley Riley, 55, of Hubert, died in her home on Friday, March 29, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Dexter "B.D." McCausley of Bear Creek; her mother, Patricia Gray of Tennessee; and her sister, Janice Ann McCausley of Hubert.
She is survived by her daughter, Alesia Mercedes Hanna of Hubert; son, Michael Brandon Hanna of Hubert; step-mother, Nancy McCausley of Hubert; step-father, Earl Gray of Tennessee; brothers, Michael McCausley of Hubert, DuWayne Gray of Tennessee; grandchildren, Victoria Wiley, Joey Wiley and Charlotte Wiley, all of Hubert; and uncle, Michael Murphy of Hubert.
Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations in Maysville.
