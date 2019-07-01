RICHLANDS - Sharon Lee Snodgrass, 70, of Richlands died June 30, 2019, at Premier Nursing and Rehab Center.
Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. July 9 at Calvary Chapel, Jacksonville.
Survivors include daughters, Cherylynn Lee Denton of Jacksonville, Angelique LeeAnn Hare of Raeford; sons, Howard Lee Snodgrass, Walter Samuel Snodgrass, both of Richlands; mother, Margaret Caldwell; sister, Margaret Burn both of Southbury, Connecticut; and brothers, Samuel Caldwell of Sidney, Iowa, John Caldwell of Woodvine, New Jersey.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
