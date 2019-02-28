Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn Ross. View Sign

Shawn Rannon Lee Ross, 26, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in Jacksonville.

He was born February 23, 1993.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Swansboro United Methodist Church.

Shawn graduated from Swansboro High School in 2011.

He is survived by his children, Ryker Ross and Rannon LeRoy Ross; mother and step-father, Susan and Ritch Harker; father and step-mother, Shawn and Laurie Ross; sister, Victoria Harker; brother, Christopher Allen (Holly); stepsister, Erica Helsel; stepbrothers, Donald Helsel and John Leach; grandparents, Jim and Millie Allen; aunts and uncles, Shannon Pavia, Nancee Allen, Connie and Don Askew, and Jamie and Leah Allen; nieces and nephews, Michael Diaz, Samuel Davis, Joseph Helsel, John Leach Jr., Kyler Leach, Corbyn Leach and Luke Allen; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Loraine Whaley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church childcare in the name of his son, Rannon LeRoy Ross.

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



Shawn Rannon Lee Ross, 26, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in Jacksonville.He was born February 23, 1993.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Swansboro United Methodist Church.Shawn graduated from Swansboro High School in 2011.He is survived by his children, Ryker Ross and Rannon LeRoy Ross; mother and step-father, Susan and Ritch Harker; father and step-mother, Shawn and Laurie Ross; sister, Victoria Harker; brother, Christopher Allen (Holly); stepsister, Erica Helsel; stepbrothers, Donald Helsel and John Leach; grandparents, Jim and Millie Allen; aunts and uncles, Shannon Pavia, Nancee Allen, Connie and Don Askew, and Jamie and Leah Allen; nieces and nephews, Michael Diaz, Samuel Davis, Joseph Helsel, John Leach Jr., Kyler Leach, Corbyn Leach and Luke Allen; and many cousins.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Loraine Whaley.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church childcare in the name of his son, Rannon LeRoy Ross.Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home

Old Hammock Rd

Swansboro , NC 28584

(910) 326-5013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close