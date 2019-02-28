Shawn Rannon Lee Ross, 26, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in Jacksonville.
He was born February 23, 1993.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Swansboro United Methodist Church.
Shawn graduated from Swansboro High School in 2011.
He is survived by his children, Ryker Ross and Rannon LeRoy Ross; mother and step-father, Susan and Ritch Harker; father and step-mother, Shawn and Laurie Ross; sister, Victoria Harker; brother, Christopher Allen (Holly); stepsister, Erica Helsel; stepbrothers, Donald Helsel and John Leach; grandparents, Jim and Millie Allen; aunts and uncles, Shannon Pavia, Nancee Allen, Connie and Don Askew, and Jamie and Leah Allen; nieces and nephews, Michael Diaz, Samuel Davis, Joseph Helsel, John Leach Jr., Kyler Leach, Corbyn Leach and Luke Allen; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Loraine Whaley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church childcare in the name of his son, Rannon LeRoy Ross.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
