Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281

Shelby Scott Baker, 80, of Jacksonville, NC transcended this life and was lifted into the waiting arms of her heavenly father on April 26th, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Willis Baker of Savannah, Georgia.

Shelby was born on April 25, 1939, in Jacksonville, NC; the daughter of the late Nere Woodrow Scott and Velma Catherine Scott and the eldest of seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister, Janet S. Capps of Jacksonville, NC.

Shelby worked for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper in the construction industry. Throughout her life she was an avid lover of plants and flowers as is evidenced by the extensive landscape at her home residence.

She was a beloved, devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is also survived by sons, Michael Timothy Baker and wife Charletta Horne Baker of Wallace, NC, Jerry Wayne Baker of Jacksonville, NC; and daughter, Catherine Baker Ottaway and husband Gary Lee Ottaway of Jacksonville, NC. Grandchildren, Kristina Baker of Winterville, NC, Matthew Baker of Wallace, NC, Kayla Baker of Greenville, NC, Kelly Ottaway of Jacksonville NC, and Timothy Ottaway of Greenville, SC. Three great-grandchildren, the extended family members of Wayne Baker; Matt, Jenni and her three children, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by William B. Scott, Marvin W. Scott, James (Bud) N. Scott, Kenneth T. Scott, and Velma E. Sanders.

A celebration of Shelby's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Dawson Community Church, 2311 Dawson Cabin Road. Burial to follow at Scott Family Cemetery on Nere Lane, Jacksonville, NC.

Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memoriam of Shelby S. Baker.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



