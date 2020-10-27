November 15, 1958 - October 25, 2020
Sherri Jones Cox, 61, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home in Apex, NC.
Sherri was born November 15, 1958, in Jacksonville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth G. Jones Sr. and Juanita Jones.
Sherri is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael W Cox; daughter, Stacey Moyer (Wes); son, Stephen Cox (Corinne), son Jason Cox (Amy); and seven loving grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 30th at Summit Church. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30th at Summit Church, 3000 Lufkin Road, Apex NC. Graveside following at 3 p.m. Friday in Maple Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://support.pancan.org/goto/SherriStrong
