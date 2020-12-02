1/
Sherrill Hurst
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bear Creek - Sherrill Delaney Hurst, 76, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
He was born November 1, 1944, in Onslow County; a son to the late Hogan and Lillian Burns Hurst.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation at the home.
Sherrill was a welder and retired from civil service. He was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and loved to be with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Matthews Hurst; brother, Edwin Hurst; sister, Donna Smith (Randy); sister-in-law, Joyce Meadows; nephews, Ricky Meadows (Joyce), Sparky Meadows (Diane), and Cary Miller (Janet); great nephews, Jason Meadows (Tara) and Christopher Miller (Kaylee); great niece, Mariel Head (Dwayne); great-great nephew, Levi Head; great-great nieces, Lindsay Jo Head and Laney Meadows; other nieces and nephews in Texas and Florida; and his truly great friend, Henry Holden.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason D. Hurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hearts Desire Horse Rescue, 120 Hogans Rd, Hubert, NC 28539 or to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, PO Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved