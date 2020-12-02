Bear Creek - Sherrill Delaney Hurst, 76, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
He was born November 1, 1944, in Onslow County; a son to the late Hogan and Lillian Burns Hurst.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation at the home.
Sherrill was a welder and retired from civil service. He was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and loved to be with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Matthews Hurst; brother, Edwin Hurst; sister, Donna Smith (Randy); sister-in-law, Joyce Meadows; nephews, Ricky Meadows (Joyce), Sparky Meadows (Diane), and Cary Miller (Janet); great nephews, Jason Meadows (Tara) and Christopher Miller (Kaylee); great niece, Mariel Head (Dwayne); great-great nephew, Levi Head; great-great nieces, Lindsay Jo Head and Laney Meadows; other nieces and nephews in Texas and Florida; and his truly great friend, Henry Holden.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason D. Hurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hearts Desire Horse Rescue, 120 Hogans Rd, Hubert, NC 28539 or to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, PO Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
