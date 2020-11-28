Or Copy this URL to Share

High Point - Sherry Allen Craig of High Point and formerly of Jacksonville died Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday December 4, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.



Surviving; one daughter Misty Jarman of Wallace, one son, Chris Alentino of High Point and one brother, George Edward Allen, Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, FL



Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

