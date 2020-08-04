Sherry Crockett

Sherry Marie Crockett, 63, of Jacksonville died Aug. 1, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Glenn W. Crockett Jr. of the home; sisters, Vickie Atkinson, LaVerne Atkinson Hamilton, both of Jacksonville; and brother, Walter Atkinson of Woodbridge, Virginia.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.
