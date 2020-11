Or Copy this URL to Share

HIGH POINT - Sherry Allen Graig of High Point died Nov. 23, 2020, at Hospice Home at High Point.

Graveside service will be held at 1p.m. Friday at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include daughter, Misty Jarman of Wallace; son, Chris Alentino of High Point; and brother, George Edward Allen Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



