Hubert - Sherry Ann Grant, 74, passed away at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was born October 20, 1945, in Poughkeepsie, NY.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Sherry loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had a voracious appetite for reading, everywhere she went she would have a book under her nose. She was always up for adventure and seeing the country. She spent over twenty five years in the transportation and logistics industry. After retiring she enjoyed time with her sister on adventures, and even went white water rafting in Denali, Alaska. She believed in lifelong service and giving back to others, she was an active volunteer at The Hem of his Garment and a member of the Beacon Rotary Club in past years. She actively supported youth, law enforcement, and disabled veterans charities.
She is survived by sons, Brian McGibney of Hubert and Kevin McGibney of San Diego, CA; grandsons, Kevin, Jesse, Luke, and Michael; great-grandson, Sawyer; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; and sister, Diane Nally of FL.
She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, volunteers, and many others that knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
