Sherwood "Jerry" Jerome Strickland Sr., 79, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

"Jerry" as he was known by all, was a US Navy Veteran and graduated from Campbell University. He was employed by JP Stevens for 20 years then later also worked for Caterpillar in the Human Resources department. Jerry also purchased and operated Salt Works II on Wrightsville Avenue, then after many successful years in the Restaurant he sold the business and Jerry joined his family in Real Estate.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cynthia Vann Strickland; son, Sherwood Strickland and his wife Diane; Cindy and husband Shawn Connaway, Vann Strickland and wife Christie, Sherrill Strickland and wife Jo, Luanna Strickland Wrede and husband David, Gina Strickland Guzman and husband Nestor.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be a family gathering at his home.

