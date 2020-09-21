1/
Sherwood Strickland Sr.
Sherwood "Jerry" Jerome Strickland Sr., 79, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
""Jerry"" as he was known by all, was a US Navy Veteran and graduated from Campbell University. He was employed by JP Stevens for 20 years then later also worked for Caterpillar in the Human Resources department. Jerry also purchased and operated Salt Works II on Wrightsville Avenue, then after many successful years in the restaurant business, Jerry joined his family in Real Estate.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cynthia Vann Strickland; son, Sherwood Strickland and wife Diane; daughter, Cindy and husband Shawn Connaway; son, Vann Strickland and wife Christie; brother, Sherrill Strickland and wife Jo; and sisters, Luanna Strickland Wrede and husband David, and Gina Strickland Guzman and husband Nestor.
A celebration of Jerry's life was a family gathering at his home.
Please send condolences to Atlantic Cremation Service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atlantic Cremation Service - Wilmington
3132 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 799-5460
