Shirley Arnold

With profound sorrow, we announce that Shirley Davis Arnold, 82, of Jacksonville, and formerly of Yanceyville, NC, made her final journey home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Memorial services for Shirley will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at God's Grace Baptist Church in Yanceyville with Pastor Wayne Jones officiating.
Born in Boykin, VA, she later moved to Yanceyville, NC. She is now reunited with her son, LB Arnold III. She is survived by her children, Sharon Bosetti and Darryl Wayne Arnold; one brother, Lewis Davis; and her grandchildren, Shane and Vickie Franklin and Lisa and Reggie Morton.
