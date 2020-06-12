Shirley Cox
JACKSONVILLE - Shirley Faulkner Cox of Jacksonville, 73, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020, shortly after 8 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Kenneth Murrill Cox; her daughter, Jessica Cox Beers; the granddaughter she adored Mariah Cox; her sister, Jean Collins; nieces and nephew, Tammy, Tona, Kelly, and Tripp; as well as God Children, Morgan and Brady; and best friends, Patsy and Paula.
Shirley was a big part of the Jones Onslow EMC family and very active in her community. She will be missed deeply...to know her was to love her. Her family will receive visitors at Roosevelt Dr. Church of Christ this Sunday, June 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral will be at the same location at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15th followed by 3 p.m. graveside service at Onslow Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Onslow County Battered Women's Shelter which was very near and dear to Shirley's heart.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
