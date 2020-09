Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVIS - Shirley Ann Mitchell Davis, 77, of Davis died Sept. 5, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church with interment following at Oscar Davis Memorial Cemetery or view service at Munden Funeral Home website.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.



