On Sunday October 20th 2019, Shirley Nanney, age 83, went home to her Heavenly Father.
She was born in Washington, DC; to the late Leonard "Buck" Chisolm and Lois Payne Chisolm and was married to Kenneth C. Nanney for over 39 years, until his death in 2012. Shirley was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She had such a big heart, always kind and giving to anyone she met. She will be truly missed.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debi Rose and significant other Chris Fries, and Stacy Warner and husband Frank; granddaughter, Samantha Warner and boyfriend Stanley; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Mia; three sisters and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, grandson, Brett Warner; her twin sister, Charlotte; and sister, Joan.
The service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, NC, by Pastor Reid Dickens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Christian Church, P.O Box 1731, Burlington, NC 27216.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019