Shirley Page

Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc
1654 NC 24 and 50 Hwy
Warsaw, NC
28398
(910)-293-7575
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Tar Landing Baptist Church
Jacksonville, NC
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Tar Landing Baptist Church
Jacksonville, NC
Obituary
Shirley Jean Page, 72, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home.

A service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, at Tar Landing Baptist Church, Jacksonville. Burial will follow the service in Onslow Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Survivors include son, Daniel Wade Mitchell of Grantham; daughter, Shirley Denise Jarvis of Jacksonville; and half sister, Jamie Marie Altizer of Orange Park, Florida.

She was preceded in death by husband, James Merritt Page.

Arrangements by and a service of Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
