Shirley Kellum Parker, 70, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Sept 8, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Samuel Parker Sr.; three sons, Chris Lehmann, Samuel Parker Jr., and Anthony Parker, all of Jacksonville; three brothers, Jimmy, Lenwood, and Bobby Kellum, all of Jacksonville; and four grandchildren.
