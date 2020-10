Or Copy this URL to Share

GOLDSBORO - Shirley Robinson, 67 of Goldsboro, died Oct. 10, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include sons, Lonnie Gonsalves of Oxinhill, Maryland, K.C. Gonsalves of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and daughter, Jacque Gonsalves of Jacksonville.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.



