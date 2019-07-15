Jacksonville - Sidney Maurice Mercer, 84, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was born December 17, 1934; son of the late George G. and Edna Louise Bryan Mercer.
Please join us in a going home celebration service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the River of Life Church on Gum Branch Rd in Jacksonville.
Maurice was a Godly man who loved his Lord and family. He loved gardening and then sharing everything he grew with friends and neighbors. He had the joy of living in his soul and always a smile on his face.
He is survived by wife of 25 years, Mary W. Mercer of the home; brothers, Lewis Clifton Mercer of Jacksonville and James Seldon Mercer of CA; sisters, Ann Marie Heath of Jacksonville and Paulin Dawn Turner of CA; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made River of Life Church Building Fund, 1940 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
