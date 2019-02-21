PINK HILL - Stacy Brown Sr., 83, of Pink Hill died Feb. 18, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at J. Melvin's Gymnasium, Pink Hill with burial at Jones Cemetery, Sarecta.
Survivors include wife, Marie Brown of the home; daughters, Carol Williams of Rose Hill, Virginia Jones of LaGrange; and sons, Stacy Brown Jr. of Pink Hill, Tony Brown of Bladenboro.
Visitation will be one hour before the service and other times at 117 Maude Brown Lane, Pink Hill.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019