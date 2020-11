Or Copy this URL to Share

Stacy Maxine Lynn McGarrity, 49, of Jacksonville died Nov. 2, 2020.

No services planned.

Survivors include father, Robert Myers Lynn Jr. and wife Marilyn of Richlands; son, Anthony Lynn of Jacksonville; daughter, Heather Grimm of Pennsylvania; brother, Robert Myers Lynn IV; and sister, Tammy Lynn, both of Richlands.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



