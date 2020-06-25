Stanley Murphy
CALIFORNIA - Stanley Leon Murphy, 65, died June 21, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home Cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include wife, three children, parents, brother, and two sisters.
Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
