Stanley Murphy

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Stanley's life story with friends and family

Share Stanley's life story with friends and family

CALIFORNIA - Stanley Leon Murphy, 65, died June 21, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home Cemetery, Magnolia.

Survivors include wife, three children, parents, brother, and two sisters.

Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store