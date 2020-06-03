Stella Blake
Mrs. Stella Blake, 92, of Jacksonville, died June 1, 2020, in Wilmington, NC.
Mrs. Blake was the daughter of the late Roscoe Parker and Mattie King Parker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Erney Blake. She is survived by one son, Bobby Blake (Doris); and daughters, Kathryn Blake (Tommy) and Sharron Leung (Daniel). Four grandchildren, Michael Leung, Alex Burd, Hannah Hobson and Kelli Cawley.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
