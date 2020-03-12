WALLACE - Stephanie Scarbrough Matthews, 54, of Wallace died March 4, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Deep Bottom, Wallace with burial following at Burton cemetery.
Survivors include son, Tyrian Matthews; mother, Irene Scarborough; brothers, Marshall Scarbrough, Dennis Scarbrough, Marshall Bizzell, Ernest Matthews, Andre Matthews; and sisters, Pamela James, Gwen Coston, Maria Ennis, Marcia Porceli, Natalie Matthews.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020