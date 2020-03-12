Stephanie Matthews (1965 - 2020)
Service Information
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC
28425
(910)-259-4450
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
1st Baptist Church
Deep Bottom, NC
View Map
Obituary
WALLACE - Stephanie Scarbrough Matthews, 54, of Wallace died March 4, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Deep Bottom, Wallace with burial following at Burton cemetery.
Survivors include son, Tyrian Matthews; mother, Irene Scarborough; brothers, Marshall Scarbrough, Dennis Scarbrough, Marshall Bizzell, Ernest Matthews, Andre Matthews; and sisters, Pamela James, Gwen Coston, Maria Ennis, Marcia Porceli, Natalie Matthews.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
