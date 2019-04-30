Retired Staff Sergeant Stephen Joseph Gulyas Jr., 55, of Jacksonville passed away early Sunday morning, April 28, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Ret. SSGT Gulyas will receive military funeral honors proceeding memorial services at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Ret. SSGT Stephen was born July 3, 1963, in Philadelphia, PA. Stephen loved and faithfully served his country in the USMC. He was the son of the late Stephen and Louise Gulyas. Stephen was preceded in death by his sister, Louise "MiMi" Peuser (John).
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Margaret "Peggy" Gulyas; children, Stephen Gulyas III, Heather Gulyas (Jason Monday), and Michael Gulyas (Kristen). He was known as Pop Pop to Brityn Gulyas, Ryker Gulyas, Harlow Monday, and Declan Gulyas. Siblings, Laura Gulyas (Hugo) of Berlin, MD and Thomas Gulyas (and family) of Berlin, MD. His beloved dogs Riley and Max.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local animal shelter.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019