Steve Hatcher

CHINQUAPIN - Steve Linwood Hatcher, 72, of Chinquapin died June 23, 2020.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include son, Richard Hatcher; sister, Lois Berggren; and brothers, Randy "Shorty" Hatcher, Larry Hatcher, all of Chinquapin, and Garrett Hatcher of Phoenix.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.