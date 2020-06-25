Steve Hatcher

Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Steve Linwood Hatcher, 72, of Chinquapin died June 23, 2020.

Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include son, Richard Hatcher; sister, Lois Berggren; and brothers, Randy "Shorty" Hatcher, Larry Hatcher, all of Chinquapin, and Garrett Hatcher of Phoenix.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.





