MOREHEAD CITY - Steve McNeil Lewis Jr., 31, died Oct. 15, 2020, in Burlington.

Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.

Survivors include father, Steve Lewis Sr. of Morehead City; mother, Angela Taylor Compton and husband, Willie; son, Sincere Lewis, all of the home; brother, Willie Lewis III of Morehead City.