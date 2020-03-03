Steven R. Gullickson, 43, of Jacksonville died March 1, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include wife, Lea of the home; sons, John Reid of Little Rock, Arkansas, Michael Selph of Burnsville, Minnesota, Christopher Selph of Farmington, Minnesota; and daughters, Madison Selph of Mankato, Cameron Gullickson, Hannahjo Gullickson,both of Jacksonville.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
