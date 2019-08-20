RICHLANDS - Steven Lawrence Houston, 70, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in Onslow Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, NC.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22nd followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23rd at Miller Family Cemetery, Pink Hill, NC.
Survivors include spouse of 51 years, Juanita Humphrey Houston of Richlands; son, Stevie Houston and wife, Crystal of Richlands; brother, Van Houston and wife, Vickey of New Bern; and grandchildren, Chase and Caleb Houston.
Condolences may be left online at Communityfuneralhomenc.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019