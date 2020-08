Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Brent Raynor, 50, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Private services will be held.

Survivors include: his wife, Michelle Raynor of the home; a son, Justin B. Acker of Jacksonville; a daughter, Kaylene M. Einsig of Jacksonville; his parents, Ronnie and Patsy Raynor of Jacksonville; and a brother, Jeff Raynor of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

