ENTERPRISE, Alabama - Steven Michael Short, 63, of Enterprise, Alabama, died Oct. 28, 2019, at Noland Hospital.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Peggy Short of Enterprise, Alabama; mother, Charlotte R. Short; sister, Pamela Brinkley; brother, Vick Alan Short, all of Jacksonville; step-children, Mary Ramona Nunan of Enterprise, Alabama, Teresa Sullivan of Beatty, Nevada; Nicholas Nunan of Lexington, Kentucky.
Arrangements by Searcy Funeral Home, Enterprise, Alabama.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019