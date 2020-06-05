Steven A. Whitmore, 60, of Jacksonville died May 19, 2020, at home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife, Teresa Vought-Whitmore of Jacksonville; daughter, Stephanie McKinley of Prattsburgh, New York, Amanda Lafritz of Jacksonville, Brittany Lafritz of Middletown, Delaware; and son, Daniel Whitmore of Savona, New York, and two other children.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.