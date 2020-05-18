Emerald Isle - Stuart Blair Bourquin, 77, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942, in Connersville, IN; son of the late Edward and Wilma Stewart Bourquin; and step father, Russell Clifton.
A service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Simpson Bourquin of the home; sons, Bobby Bourquin (Donna), Rusty Bourquin, and Randy Bourquin; granddaughter, Morgan Bourquin; sisters, Connie Hansen (Curt) and Debra Coopwood, both of AZ; and brother, Eddie Bourquin of IA.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Reed Bourquin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020