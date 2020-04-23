Jacksonville - Sue Sherrian Hardison, 65, an Onslow County native, was born in Jacksonville to Joseph and Mary Ann Hardison. She passed from this earthly life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Hardison; brother, Joseph Lyndall Hardison; and grandson, Johnny Jacob Jones Jr.
She is survived by her father, Joseph Hardison and wife Hazel of Vandemere; her daughters, Jennifer Jones and husband Johnny of Towanda, Kansas and Laura Ingold and husband PM of Carthage, Missouri; brother, Dannie Hardison of Jacksonville; sister, Pam Sanders of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Shannon Raye Ingold, Cody-Lane Lee Jones, Alexia Leigh Ingold and Cristofer-Jacob Lyndall Jones; nephews, William Sanders and wife Kim, John Sanders and wife Rachel and Andy Sanders and wife Karla; and five great-nieces, Carly, Emma, Ava, Cora and Charlotte.
The family will receive visitors at the home of Pam Sanders, 144 Penguin Lane, from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 24. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with funeral expenses in care of Laura Ingold, PO Box 751, Carthage, MO, 64836.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020