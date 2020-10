Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service will be held for Sue Phoebus at 2 p.m. November 14th at Southwest High School. Sue devoted her life to the betterment of others through education and community engagement. We invite everyone to join us in honoring Sue's life and celebrating her memory through speakers and fellowship within the community that she held so close to her heart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store