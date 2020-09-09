1/
Susan Bledsoe
TRENTON - Susan Ruth Dixon Bledsoe, 48, of Trenton, died Sept. 8, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tuckahoe Christian Church.
Survivors include husband, Steve Bledsoe of the home; children, Brittany and TJ of Kinston, Chelsey and Steven of South Carolina, Kaleb and Gabriel of the home; and brothers, Buddy, Mike, Jeff "JD," and Greg.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-5045
