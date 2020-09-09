Susan Bledsoe

Or Copy this URL to Share

TRENTON - Susan Ruth Dixon Bledsoe, 48, of Trenton, died Sept. 8, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tuckahoe Christian Church.

Survivors include husband, Steve Bledsoe of the home; children, Brittany and TJ of Kinston, Chelsey and Steven of South Carolina, Kaleb and Gabriel of the home; and brothers, Buddy, Mike, Jeff "JD," and Greg.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.



