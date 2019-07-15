Guest Book View Sign Service Information Walker's Funeral Home 204 N Churton St Hillsborough , NC 27278 (919)-732-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Huffman Gordon was loved and respected by all who knew her. Born June 2, 1952, in Jacksonville, NC, Susan earned a Bachelor's in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and became an ICU nurse at UNC Hospital. Furthering her career with a Master's degree in Nursing education, she became a critical care nurse educator. After fourteen years at UNC Hospitals, she transitioned into pharmaceutical research. Following an extensive career in the pharmaceutical industry she retired as President and CEO of a drug safety company.

Susan had a lifelong passion for reading, an appreciation of gardening and a love for the ocean. She went to great lengths to make every occasion special with careful attention paid to holiday and family events.

Susan is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mark Gordon; her mother, Madge Huffman; her sister, Kaye Harris (and husband Randy); her brother, Doug Huffman (and wife Pam); her two sons, Christopher and Scot as well as her two grandchildren, Lauren and Ethan.

A celebration for her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary's Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Church.

