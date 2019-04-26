JACKSONVILLE - Susan "Susie" Montag, 52, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 29 at Mike's Farm, 1600 Haw Branch Road, Beulaville.
Susie lived in Onslow County for over 20 years and worked as a successful REALTOR at Choice Realty for over 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Stake Pryor; and one brother, Matthew Pryor.
Survivors include her son, Steven Montag of Jacksonville; daughter, Anna Montag of Jacksonville; her mother, Maryellen Pryor of Hagerstown, MD; and one brother, Michael Pryor and his wife, Glenna of Hagerstown, MD.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel.
Please note that the Flower Shoppe in Jacksonville will have sunflowers in stock in anyone would like to lay sunflowers at her casket on Monday before the funeral at Mike's Farm.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019